LINDSEY WILSON AT IOWA
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: Streamed online on BTN (for fee)
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• This is a preseason exhibition game that will not count on either team’s record. Lindsey Wilson, an NAIA school in Columbia, Kentucky, never has faced an NCAA Division I opponent.
• Iowa senior guard Jordan Bohannon, who underwent hip surgery in May, is expected to try to play in the game to see how he is progressing in his recovery. Junior forward Cordell Pemsl will not play as he serves the first game of a two-game suspension.
• Lindsey Wilson returns three starters from a 16-15 team, including All-Mid South guard Kel Stotts, plus another starter who sat out last season with an injury. The Blue Raiders already have played three regular-season home games, winning them all and averaging 99 points per game.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (0-0)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;11.1
Jack Nunge;6-11;so.;--
Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;13.1
CJ Fredrick;6-3;fr.;--
Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;4.4
Lindsey Wilson (3-0)
Jordan Hamlette;6-3;so.;7.3
Malik Hart;6-4;sr.;7.0
Matthew Eldridge;6-8;sr.;12.7
Kel Stotts;6-2;jr.;17.3
Reece Brooks;5-10;sr.;19.3
*Iowa scoring averages from last season