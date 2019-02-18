MARYLAND AT IOWA
WHEN: 7 p.m.
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: BTN
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa, ranked 21st in the latest Associated Press Top 25, has won nine of its past 11 games and has won the last two on 3-point field goals in the final second. It defeated Rutgers 71-69 on Saturday on a shot by Joe Wieskamp with 0:00.2 to go. Jordan Bohannon led the Hawkeyes with 18 points with Isaiah Moss adding 17.
• Maryland, which remained 24th in the AP Top 25 this week, has lost four of its past seven games, including a 65-52 loss at No. 7 Michigan on Saturday. Freshman Aaron Wiggins scored 15 points off the bench for the Terrapins, who shot just 36.4 percent from the field.
• Maryland is 5-4 on the road this season and will be playing in Iowa City for only the third time. It won in Carver-Hawkeye in 2015 and lost there in 2017.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (20-5, 9-5)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;16.3
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;13.5
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;11.8
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;9.9
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;11.4
Maryland (19-7, 10-5)
Jalen Smith;6-10;fr.;11.8
Bruno Fernando;6-10;so.;14.5
Darryl Morsell;6-5;fr.;7.6
Eric Ayala;6-5;fr.;8.8
Anthony Cowan;6-0;jr.;15.8