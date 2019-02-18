Try 1 month for 99¢
Purdue Maryland Basketball

Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) huddles with (from left) Eric Ayala, Jalen Smith, Bruno Fernando and Darryl Morsell in the second half of the Terrapins' game against Purdue last week.

 AP

MARYLAND AT IOWA

WHEN: 7 p.m.

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: BTN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked 21st in the latest Associated Press Top 25, has won nine of its past 11 games and has won the last two on 3-point field goals in the final second. It defeated Rutgers 71-69 on Saturday on a shot by Joe Wieskamp with 0:00.2 to go. Jordan Bohannon led the Hawkeyes with 18 points with Isaiah Moss adding 17.

• Maryland, which remained 24th in the AP Top 25 this week, has lost four of its past seven games, including a 65-52 loss at No. 7 Michigan on Saturday. Freshman Aaron Wiggins scored 15 points off the bench for the Terrapins, who shot just 36.4 percent from the field.

• Maryland is 5-4 on the road this season and will be playing in Iowa City for only the third time. It won in Carver-Hawkeye in 2015 and lost there in 2017.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (20-5, 9-5)

Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;16.3

Luka Garza;6-11;so.;13.5

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;11.8

Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;9.9

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;11.4

Maryland (19-7, 10-5)

Jalen Smith;6-10;fr.;11.8

Bruno Fernando;6-10;so.;14.5

Darryl Morsell;6-5;fr.;7.6

Eric Ayala;6-5;fr.;8.8

Anthony Cowan;6-0;jr.;15.8

