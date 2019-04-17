The Big Ten announced the opponents for all men's basketball teams for next season Wednesday.
Iowa is scheduled to play both home and away games against only three opponents from border states next season. It will have two games each against Illinois, Minnesota and Nebraska but will only play Wisconsin and Northwestern once.
The Hawkeyes, coming off a 23-12 season and an NCAA tournament appearance, will play both home and away against Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State and Purdue.
They will play home games only against Wisconsin, Ohio State and Rutgers while facing Northwestern, Indiana and Michigan State only on the road.
Exact dates and times of the games will be determined later.