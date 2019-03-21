IOWA vs. MERCER
WHEN: 1 p.m.
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: ESPN2
SERIES: First meeting
FYI: Iowa and Mercer are in the NCAA field for the second straight season. … The Bears’ Amanda Thompson and KeKe Calloway shared most valuable player honors in the Southern Conference. … Mercer enters the game on a 17-game win streak. … Mercer takes care of the basketball, ranking fifth nationally with an average of 11.3 turnovers per game. … Hawkeye seniors Tania Davis, Megan Gustafson and Hannah Stewart combined to average 52.3 points, 25 rebounds and 7.7 assists in Iowa’s three Big Ten tourney wins.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
MERCER (25-7)
F: Amanda Thompson;5-10;sr.;13.1
F: Linnea Rosendal;6-1;sr.;9.9
C: Rachel Selph;6-3;sr.;8.7
G: KeKe Calloway;5-9;sr.;17.9
G: Shannon Titus;5-11;soph.;12.1
IOWA (26-6)
F: Hannah Stewart;6-2;sr.;11.3
C: Megan Gustafson;6-3;sr.;28.0
G: Tania Davis;5-3;sr.;10.7
G: Kathleen Doyle;5-9;jr.;12.3
G: Makenzie Meyer;5-9;jr.;8.9