IOWA VS. MICHIGAN
WHEN: 8:30 p.m.
WHERE: United Center, Chicago
TV: Big Ten Network
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa snapped a four-game losing streak with an 83-62 victory over Illinois in the second round of the tournament Thursday night. The No. 6-seeded Hawkeyes made 12 of 23 3-point attempts and had 16 assists with only one turnover in the second half. Nicholas Baer led with 17 points off the bench.
• Michigan, the No. 3 seed, won just six of its last 10 games in the regular season. Included in that stretch was a 74-59 loss to the Hawkeyes in Iowa City. Luka Garza led Iowa with 19 points while Ignas Brazdeikis and Jordan Poole had 16 points apiece for the Wolverines.
• Michigan eliminated Iowa from the tournament last season, handing the Hawkeyes a 77-71 overtime loss in the second round. The winner of this matchup will face the winner of tonight’s Purdue-Minnesota game in the semifinals Saturday afternoon.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (22-10, 10-10)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;14.9
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;12.8
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;11.1
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;9.1
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;11.7
Michigan (26-5, 15-5)
Ignas Brazdeikis;6-7;fr.;15.0
Charles Matthews;6-6;sr.;12.8
Jon Teske;7-1;jr.;9.7
Jordan Poole;6-5;so.;13.0
Zavier Simpson;6-0;jr.;9.1