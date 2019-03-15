Try 3 months for $3
Michigan Iowa Basketball

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, left, fights for a loose ball with Michigan's Zavier Simpson during the first half of a Feb. 1 game.

 AP

IOWA VS. MICHIGAN

WHEN: 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: United Center, Chicago

TV: Big Ten Network

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa snapped a four-game losing streak with an 83-62 victory over Illinois in the second round of the tournament Thursday night. The No. 6-seeded Hawkeyes made 12 of 23 3-point attempts and had 16 assists with only one turnover in the second half. Nicholas Baer led with 17 points off the bench.

• Michigan, the No. 3 seed, won just six of its last 10 games in the regular season. Included in that stretch was a 74-59 loss to the Hawkeyes in Iowa City. Luka Garza led Iowa with 19 points while Ignas Brazdeikis and Jordan Poole had 16 points apiece for the Wolverines.

• Michigan eliminated Iowa from the tournament last season, handing the Hawkeyes a 77-71 overtime loss in the second round. The winner of this matchup will face the winner of tonight’s Purdue-Minnesota game in the semifinals Saturday afternoon.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (22-10, 10-10)

Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;14.9

Luka Garza;6-11;so.;12.8

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;11.1

Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;9.1

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;11.7

Michigan (26-5, 15-5)

Ignas Brazdeikis;6-7;fr.;15.0

Charles Matthews;6-6;sr.;12.8

Jon Teske;7-1;jr.;9.7

Jordan Poole;6-5;so.;13.0

Zavier Simpson;6-0;jr.;9.1

