IOWA AT MINNESOTA
WHEN: 4:05 p.m.
WHERE: Williams Arena, Minneapolis
TV: FS1
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa, ranked 19th in this week’s AP poll, had its five-game winning streak ended with an 82-67 loss to Michigan State on Thursday night. Luka Garza scored 20 points, giving him 20-plus in three consecutive games, and Tyler Cook added 17.
• Minnesota is coming off a 59-57 loss on the road at No. 5 Michigan on Wednesday. Jordan Murphy led the Golden Gophers with 15 points and 11 rebounds after collecting 19 points and 21 rebounds against Penn State in the previous game. Murphy averages 12.1 rebounds per game and has 12 double-doubles this season.
• The Gophers are 9-1 at home this season, 37-10 over the past three seasons. Iowa has lost in four of its past five visits to Williams Arena, but four of those games were decided by six points or less and the other one went into double overtime.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (16-4, 5-4)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;16.7
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;15.0
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;11.6
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;9.1
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;10.4
Minnesota (14-5, 4-4)
Eric Curry;6-9;so.;5.0
Jordan Murphy;6-7;sr.;14.6
Gabe Kalscheur;6-4;fr.;9.7
Dupree McBrayer;6-5;sr.;10.6
Amir Coffey;6-8;jr.;15.4