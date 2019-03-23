IOWA vs. MISSOURI
WHEN: 1 p.m.
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: ESPN2
SERIES: Iowa 5-1
FYI: A three-time all-SEC selection, Sophie Cunningham became the Tigers’ career scoring leader earlier this month. … Missouri limits opponents to 58.5 points per game, the best scoring defense in the SEC. … The Hawkeyes average a Big Ten-best 79.4 points per game. … The Tigers are the second-best shooting team in the SEC and lead that league with an average of 8.4 3-pointers per game. … In the tourney for the fourth straight season, Missouri has not won in the second round since 2001. … Iowa, making its second consecutive NCAA appearance, last reached the Sweet 16 in 2015. … Today’s game will be the first between Iowa and Missouri since the 2004-05 season when Iowa won 75-54 at Carver-Hawkeye.
MISSOURI (24-10)
F Cierra Porter;6-4;sr.;7.7
G Sophie Cunningham;6-1;sr.;18.1
G Jordan Roundtree;5-9;jr.;4.3
G Lauren Aldridge;5-7;sr.;6.5
G Amber Smith;5-11;jr.;12.2
IOWA (27-6)
F Hannah Stewart;6-2;sr.;11.3
C Megan Gustafson;6-3;sr.;28.1
G Tania Davis;5-3;sr.;10.5
G Kathleen Doyle;5-9;jr.;12.1
G Makenzie Meyer;5-9;jr.;9.2