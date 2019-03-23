Try 3 months for $3
Hawkeyes logo

IOWA vs. MISSOURI

WHEN: 1 p.m.

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: ESPN2

SERIES: Iowa 5-1

FYI: A three-time all-SEC selection, Sophie Cunningham became the Tigers’ career scoring leader earlier this month. … Missouri limits opponents to 58.5 points per game, the best scoring defense in the SEC. … The Hawkeyes average a Big Ten-best 79.4 points per game. … The Tigers are the second-best shooting team in the SEC and lead that league with an average of 8.4 3-pointers per game. … In the tourney for the fourth straight season, Missouri has not won in the second round since 2001. … Iowa, making its second consecutive NCAA appearance, last reached the Sweet 16 in 2015. … Today’s game will be the first between Iowa and Missouri since the 2004-05 season when Iowa won 75-54 at Carver-Hawkeye.

MISSOURI (24-10)

F Cierra Porter;6-4;sr.;7.7

G Sophie Cunningham;6-1;sr.;18.1

G Jordan Roundtree;5-9;jr.;4.3

G Lauren Aldridge;5-7;sr.;6.5

G Amber Smith;5-11;jr.;12.2

IOWA (27-6)

F Hannah Stewart;6-2;sr.;11.3

C Megan Gustafson;6-3;sr.;28.1

G Tania Davis;5-3;sr.;10.5

G Kathleen Doyle;5-9;jr.;12.1

G Makenzie Meyer;5-9;jr.;9.2

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags