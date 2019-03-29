IOWA VS. NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WHEN: 10:30 a.m.
WHERE: Greensboro Coliseum, Greenboro, N.C.
TV: ESPN
SERIES: Tied 1-1
FYI: Wolfpack guard Kiara Leslie, a Maryland graduate transfer and daughter of WNBA great Lisa Leslie, has averaged 23 points and eight rebounds in NCAA play. ... Iowa leads the country in shooting at 52 percent as a team, while holding opponents to 39.9 percent. ... NC State ranks second nationally in fewest fouls committed, averaging 12.2 per game. ... Iowa has scored 426 points at the line, five fewer than the number attempted by Hawkeye opponents. ... NC State is 1-1 at the Greensboro Coliseum this season, beating Florida State and losing to Louisville at the annual site of the ACC tourney. ... Today's game is the first between the programs since the Wolfpack won 2002 game in overtime at the Loyola Marymount Thanksgiving Classic.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
NC STATE (28-5)
DD Rogers;6-1;sr.;6.7
Elissa Cunane;6-5;fr.;13.6
Kiara Leslie;6-0;sr.;15.9
Aislinn Konig;5-9;jr.;10.7
Kai Crutchfield;5-8;so.;6.3
IOWA (28-6)
Hannah Stewart;6-2;sr.;11.1
Megan Gustafson;6-3;sr.;28.0
Tania Davis;5-3;sr.;10.4
Kathleen Doyle;5-9;jr.;12.2
Makenzie Meyer;5-9;jr.;9.4