NEBRASKA AT IOWA
WHEN: 4:30 p.m.
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: Big Ten Network
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa had its five-game winning streak ended Thursday night with an 86-70 loss at Purdue. The Hawkeyes trailed by 17 at halftime and by as many as 26 in the second half. Tyler Cook led with 24 points.
• Nebraska lost 74-72 at Maryland on Thursday night as Terrapins freshman Jalen Smith hit a game-winning jump shot with 3.8 seconds remaining. James Palmer, who averages more than 20 points per game, led the Cornhuskers with 26 points, seven rebounds and five steals.
• Both the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers were ranked last week but both are likely to fall out of the Associated Press Top 25 regardless of the outcome of this game. Nebraska was ranked No. 24 last week, Iowa No. 25, but both teams lost on the road on Thursday night.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (11-3, 0-3)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;17.4
Nicholas Baer;6-7;sr.;6.9
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;11.0
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;8.9
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;10.4
Nebraska (11-3, 1-2)
Isaac Copeland;6-9;sr.;14.1
James Palmer;6-6;sr.;20.1
Isaiah Roby;6-8;jr.;10.2
Thomas Allen;6-1;so.;8.6
Glynn Watson;6-0;jr.;13.5