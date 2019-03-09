IOWA AT NEBRASKA
WHEN: 1:07 p.m.
WHERE: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.
TV: Big Ten Network
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery will return from a two-game suspension for this game. The Hawkeyes suffered a pair of double-digit losses while he was sidelined, going down to a 65-45 loss Thursday at Wisconsin. They shot a season-low 30.5 percent from the field and were outrebounded 49-29.
• Nebraska has lost four games in a row and 11 of the past 13 with the most recent setback being a 91-76 loss to Michigan State on Tuesday. James Palmer scored 30 points and Glynn Watson 25. Those two will be among the seniors honored in conjunction with the Cornhuskers’ final home game.
• Iowa won an earlier meeting between the two teams, 93-84, on Jan. 6 in Iowa City. Jordan Bohannon led five Iowa players in double figures with 25 points. Tyler Cook added 16 and Ryan Kriener 14. Isaac Copeland, who has since suffered a season-ending knee injury, led Nebraska with 24 points.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (21-9, 10-9)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;15.3
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;12.6
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;10.9
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;9.1
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;11.5
Nebraska (15-15, 5-14)
James Palmer;6-6;sr.;18.5
Isaiah Roby;6-8;jr.;11.1
Tanner Borchardt;6-8;sr.;2.8
Glynn Watson;6-0;sr.;12.3
Thomas Allen;6-1;so.;8.7