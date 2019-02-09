NORTHWESTERN AT IOWA
WHEN: 5:31 p.m.
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: BTN
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa, ranked 20th in the latest Associated Press Top 25, won for the seventh time in the past nine games in a 77-72 victory at Indiana on Thursday. Jordan Bohannon scored 25 points, 19 in the second half and eight in the final minute, while Tyler Cook added 21.
• Northwestern is in the midst of a three-game losing streak, including a 59-52 defeat against Penn State on Monday night. The Wildcats have shot less than 32 percent from the field and scored 52 or fewer points in each game during the most recent skid. They have not shot better than 43 percent since a Dec. 17 game against Chicago State.
• The Hawkeyes won an earlier meeting with the Wildcats, claiming a 73-63 victory on Jan. 9 in Evanston. Joe Wieskamp scored 19 points, Luka Garza 16 and Isaiah Moss 12. Cook sat out that game with a knee injury.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (18-5, 7-5)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;16.4
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;14.5
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;11.5
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;9.3
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;10.9
Northwestern (12-10, 3-8)
Ryan Taylor;6-6;sr.;11.4
Aaron Falzon;6-8;jr.;5.1
Dererk Pardon;6-8;sr.;14.0
Vic Law;6-7;sr.;15.0
Anthony Gaines;6-4;so.;6.5