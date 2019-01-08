IOWA AT NORTHWESTERN
WHEN: 8:07 p.m.
WHERE: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill.
TV: BTN
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa claimed its first victory of the Big Ten season Sunday, defeating Nebraska 93-84. Jordan Bohannon scored 22 of his season-high 25 points in the second half, Ryan Kriener scored 14 points in his first career start and Isaiah Moss achieved his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
• Iowa center Luka Garza saw his first action since Dec. 18 against Nebraska, scoring eight points in 10 minutes. Although Kriener is likely to start again, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Garza’s injured ankle continues to improve. “Every day he’s little bit better,’’ he said. “The good news is he didn’t take a step back.’’
• Northwestern also got its first win in league play Sunday, defeating Illinois 68-66 on a 3-point field goal by Boston College transfer A.J. Turner with 11 seconds remaining. Vic Law led five players in double figures with 13 points. The Wildcats held an opponent without a 3-point field goal for the first time in seven years.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (12-3, 1-3)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;17.3
Ryan Kriener;6-9;jr.;5.3
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;10.9
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;9.1
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;11.3
Northwestern (10-5, 1-3)
Miller Kopp;6-7;fr.;5.1
Vic Law;6-7;sr.;17.6
Dererk Pardon;6-8;sr.;13.9
A.J. Turner;6-7;jr.;9.5
Ryan Taylor;6-6;sr.;12.5