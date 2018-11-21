IOWA ITEMS

--Iowa’s next game is Tuesday at home against Pittsburgh in the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Game time is 8 p.m. with television coverage provided by ESPNU.

--Cordell Pemsl missed his fourth straight game for Iowa and head coach Fran McCaffery indicated he wasn’t sure when the junior forward would return to action.

--Two Iowa walk-ons, Austin Ash and Bettendorf’s Michael Baer, scored the first points of their career Wednesday, netting three apiece. Ash brought a huge roar from the crowd when he drained a 3 to make it 99-61 with 4:17 to go although he missed two other long-range attempts.

“I really was surprised he didn’t make all three,’’ McCaffery said. “He’s a tremendous shooter. We were trying to load him up.’’

--Alabama State was playing the first of seven straight road games Wednesday. Between now and the end of the year, it will visit Akron, Ohio; Boise, Idaho; Logan, Utah; Huntsville, Texas; and Tampa, Florida.