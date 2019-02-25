Try 1 month for 99¢
Ohio St Maryland Basketball

Sophomore center Kaleb Wesson leads Ohio State in scoring but he was held to only two points in a loss to Iowa earlier this season.

 AP

IOWA AT OHIO STATE

WHEN: 6:01 p.m.

WHERE: Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: BTN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa has won five of its past six games with the last four victories coming by a combined margin of 14 points. The Hawkeyes are coming off a 76-70 overtime win over Indiana in which Tyler Cook scored 18 points, Jordan Bohannon 17 and Luka Garza 16. Bohannon made three 3-point field goals in overtime.

• Ohio State has lost three of its past four games, including a 72-62 loss to Maryland on Saturday. Duane Washington Jr. scored 15 points. C.J. Jackson, who is second on the Buckeyes in scoring and lead the team in assists, steals and 3-point field goals, missed that game with a shoulder injury and is questionable for tonight’s game.

• The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes 72-62 on Jan. 12 in Iowa City. Garza scored 16 points and Cook added 15, and Iowa held Ohio State’s leading scorer, Kaleb Wesson, to just two points.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (21-6, 10-6)

Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;16.0

Luka Garza;6-11;so.;13.3

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;11.1

Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;9.9

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;11.7

Ohio State (17-10, 7-9)

Justin Ahrens;6-5;fr.;2.1

Andre Wesson;6-6;jr.;8.9

Kaleb Wesson;6-9;so.;14.4

Keyshawn Woods;6-3;sr.;6.5

Luther Muhammad;6-3;fr.;8.9

