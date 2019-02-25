IOWA AT OHIO STATE
WHEN: 6:01 p.m.
WHERE: Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio
TV: BTN
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa has won five of its past six games with the last four victories coming by a combined margin of 14 points. The Hawkeyes are coming off a 76-70 overtime win over Indiana in which Tyler Cook scored 18 points, Jordan Bohannon 17 and Luka Garza 16. Bohannon made three 3-point field goals in overtime.
• Ohio State has lost three of its past four games, including a 72-62 loss to Maryland on Saturday. Duane Washington Jr. scored 15 points. C.J. Jackson, who is second on the Buckeyes in scoring and lead the team in assists, steals and 3-point field goals, missed that game with a shoulder injury and is questionable for tonight’s game.
• The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes 72-62 on Jan. 12 in Iowa City. Garza scored 16 points and Cook added 15, and Iowa held Ohio State’s leading scorer, Kaleb Wesson, to just two points.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (21-6, 10-6)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;16.0
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;13.3
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;11.1
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;9.9
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;11.7
Ohio State (17-10, 7-9)
Justin Ahrens;6-5;fr.;2.1
Andre Wesson;6-6;jr.;8.9
Kaleb Wesson;6-9;so.;14.4
Keyshawn Woods;6-3;sr.;6.5
Luther Muhammad;6-3;fr.;8.9