OHIO STATE AT IOWA
WHEN: 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: BTN
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa claimed its first road victory of the season Wednesday night at Northwestern, and it did it with scoring and rebounding leader Tyler Cook sidelined with a sore knee. Joe Wieskamp scored 15 of his team-high 19 points in the second half with Luka Garza adding 16.
• Cook told reporters he thought he would be able to return to action for this game. The junior forward has collected 15 or more points and five or more rebounds in the past nine games in which he has played, becoming the first Iowa player in 25 years to do that.
• Ohio State, ranked 16th in the latest Associated Press poll, has lost its last two games. It was upset on the road at Rutgers on Wednesday despite 18 points by Kaleb Wesson. The Buckeyes rank among the top four in the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense and 3-point defense.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (13-3, 2-3)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;17.3
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;12.6
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;11.4
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;9.3
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;11.1
Ohio State (12-3, 2-2)
Andre Wesson;6-6;jr.;7.3
Keith Young;6-8;so.;7.5
Kaleb Wesson;6-9;so.;17.1
C.J. Jackson;6-1;sr.;13.1
Luther Muhammad;6-3;fr.;9.7