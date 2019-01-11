Try 1 month for 99¢
Ohio State Rutgers Basketball
Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson (34) goes up for a shot agains Rutgers center Shaquille Doorson during the second half Wednesday. Wesson scored 18 points in the game and leads the Buckeyes with an average of 17.1 points per game.

 AP

OHIO STATE AT IOWA

WHEN: 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: BTN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa claimed its first road victory of the season Wednesday night at Northwestern, and it did it with scoring and rebounding leader Tyler Cook sidelined with a sore knee. Joe Wieskamp scored 15 of his team-high 19 points in the second half with Luka Garza adding 16.

• Cook told reporters he thought he would be able to return to action for this game. The junior forward has collected 15 or more points and five or more rebounds in the past nine games in which he has played, becoming the first Iowa player in 25 years to do that.

• Ohio State, ranked 16th in the latest Associated Press poll, has lost its last two games. It was upset on the road at Rutgers on Wednesday despite 18 points by Kaleb Wesson. The Buckeyes rank among the top four in the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense and 3-point defense.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (13-3, 2-3)

Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;17.3

Luka Garza;6-11;so.;12.6

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;11.4

Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;9.3

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;11.1

Ohio State (12-3, 2-2)

Andre Wesson;6-6;jr.;7.3

Keith Young;6-8;so.;7.5

Kaleb Wesson;6-9;so.;17.1

C.J. Jackson;6-1;sr.;13.1

Luther Muhammad;6-3;fr.;9.7

