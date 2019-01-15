IOWA AT PENN STATE
WHEN: 6 p.m.
WHERE: Bryce Jordan Arena, University Park, Pa.
TV: BTN
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa claimed its third straight win and eighth in the past nine games Saturday, defeating Ohio State 72-62. Luka Garza led four players in double figures with 16 points. The Hawkeyes have held back-to-back Big Ten opponents under 65 points for the first time since 2015.
• Leading scorer Tyler Cook sprained his left ankle late in Saturday’s victory and his status for Wednesday is uncertain. Cook has collected 15-plus points and 5-plus rebounds in 10 straight games, becoming the first Iowa player in 25 years to achieve that feat.
• Penn State has lost four straight games since the resumption of Big Ten play earlier this month. Lamar Stevens scored 20 points and Josh Reaves added 11 points and nine assists in a 71-56 loss to Michigan State on Sunday.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (14-3, 3-3)
Nicholas Baer;6-7;sr.;6.7
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;12.9
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;11.4
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;9.2
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;10.8
Penn State (7-10, 0-6)
Lamar Stevens;6-8;jr.;18.6
Josh Reaves;6-5;sr.;10.2
Mike Watkins;6-9;jr.;8.2
Jamari Wheeler;6-1;so.;2.8
Myles Dread;6-4;fr.;8.5