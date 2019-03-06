IOWA AT WISCONSIN

The game: Tonight at 6 p.m. at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. TV: ESPN. RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa will be playing its second game without head coach Fran McCaffery, who was suspended for an incident after a game at Ohio State last week. The Hawkeyes have lost two straight games, including an 86-72 defeat Saturday in their home finale. Nicholas Baer had 17 points, Tyler Cook 16 and Jordan Bohannon 15 in that game.

• This will be the final home appearance for former Rockridge High School star Ethan Happ, who is in the top three on Wisconsin’s career lists for points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocked shots. The Badgers, ranked 21st in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, only need to win their last two games to secure the fourth seed in the upcoming Big Ten tournament.

• Wisconsin won an earlier meeting between the two teams, 72-66, in the Big Ten opener way back on Nov. 30, outscoring the Hawkeyes 12-5 in the last two minutes. D’Mitrik Trice scored 20 points with Happ adding 13 and Brad Davison 12. Cook had 19 points and 15 rebounds for Iowa.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (21-8, 10-8): Tyler Cook, 6-9, Jr. 15.8 ppg, Luka Garza 6-11 So. 12.8, Joe Wieskamp 6-6 Fr. 11.1, Isaiah Moss 6-5 Jr. 9.3, Jordan Bohannon 6-1 Jr. 11.7

Wisconsin (20-9, 12-6): Nate Reuvers 6-11 So.8.2, Ethan Happ 6-10 Sr. 17.8, Khalil Iverson 6-5 Sr. 5.7, Brad Davison 6-3 So. 11.0, D’Mitrik Trice 6-0 So. 12.3