IOWA AT PURDUE
WHEN: 6:01 p.m.
WHERE: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.
TV: BTN
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa, down to 25th in the Associated Press Top 25, has won five straight games since losing its first two Big Ten games to Wisconsin and Michigan State. The Hawkeyes defeated Bryant 72-67 last Saturday behind 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists by Tyler Cook.
• Purdue split its first two Big Ten games, losing to Michigan and claiming a 62-60 victory over Maryland. It has gone 2-2 since then, losing to Notre Dame and Texas, then defeating Ohio University and Belmont in its last two games.
• Iowa has won five of the past eight meetings between the two teams, including a 70-63 victory in 2016. Before that, the Hawkeyes’ last win in West Lafayette was in 2006. Purdue coach Matt Painter is 8-1 against Iowa in Mackey Arena.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (11-2, 0-2)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;16.8
Nicholas Baer;6-7;sr.;7.0
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;11.2
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;8.5
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;10.5
Purdue (8-5, 1-1)
Nojel Eastern;6-6;so.;5.5
Grady Eifert;6-6;sr.;4.5
Evan Boudreaux;6-8;jr.;7.7
Ryan Cline;6-6;sr.;13.1
Carsen Edwards;6-1;jr.;25.8