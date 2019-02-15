Try 1 month for 99¢
Rutgers Northwestern Basketball

Junior Eugene Omoruyi leads Rutgers in scoring with an average of 14.0 points per game.

 AP

IOWA AT RUTGERS

WHEN: 5:01 p.m.

WHERE: The RAC, Piscataway, N.J.

TV: FS1

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked 21st in the latest Associated Press Top 25, has won eight of its past 10 games. Its most recent victory was an 80-79 conquest of Northwestern on Sunday, in which Jordan Bohannon made a 3-point field goal in the final second. Joe Wieskamp had 21 points, with Tyler Cook adding 19, Isaiah Moss 16 and Bohannon 15.

• Rutgers, which had never won more than three Big Ten games in a season (it had nine in four years), already has won five this season, including a 59-56 victory at Northwestern on Wednesday night. Geo Baker and Montez Mathis scored 12 points apiece with Eugene Omoruyi adding 11.

• The Hawkeyes, who were 1-8 in Big Ten road games last season, have won three of their last four games away from home. They will be trying to secure their fifth 20-win season under Fran McCaffery.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (19-5, 8-5)

Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;16.5

Luka Garza;6-11;so.;13.8

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;11.9

Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;9.6

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;11.1

Rutgers (12-12, 5-9)

Eugene Omoruyi;6-7;jr.;14.0

Ron Harper Jr.;6-6;fr.;6.5

Shaq Doorson;7-0;sr.;3.9

Montez Mathis;6-4;fr.;8.8

Geo Baker;6-4;so.;13.0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags