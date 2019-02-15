IOWA AT RUTGERS
WHEN: 5:01 p.m.
WHERE: The RAC, Piscataway, N.J.
TV: FS1
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa, ranked 21st in the latest Associated Press Top 25, has won eight of its past 10 games. Its most recent victory was an 80-79 conquest of Northwestern on Sunday, in which Jordan Bohannon made a 3-point field goal in the final second. Joe Wieskamp had 21 points, with Tyler Cook adding 19, Isaiah Moss 16 and Bohannon 15.
• Rutgers, which had never won more than three Big Ten games in a season (it had nine in four years), already has won five this season, including a 59-56 victory at Northwestern on Wednesday night. Geo Baker and Montez Mathis scored 12 points apiece with Eugene Omoruyi adding 11.
• The Hawkeyes, who were 1-8 in Big Ten road games last season, have won three of their last four games away from home. They will be trying to secure their fifth 20-win season under Fran McCaffery.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (19-5, 8-5)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;16.5
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;13.8
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;11.9
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;9.6
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;11.1
Rutgers (12-12, 5-9)
Eugene Omoruyi;6-7;jr.;14.0
Ron Harper Jr.;6-6;fr.;6.5
Shaq Doorson;7-0;sr.;3.9
Montez Mathis;6-4;fr.;8.8
Geo Baker;6-4;so.;13.0