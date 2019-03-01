RUTGERS AT IOWA
WHEN: 4 p.m.
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: BTN
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• This will be the final home appearance for Bettendorf’s Nicholas Baer, the only senior on the Iowa roster. It also will be the first of two games that the Hawkeyes will play without head coach Fran McCaffery, who was suspended earlier this week for a confrontation with an official following Tuesday’s loss to Ohio State. Assistant coach Andrew Francis will fill in as the head coach for this game.
• The Hawkeyes allowed 54 points in the second half of a 90-70 loss at Ohio State on Tuesday. Joe Wieskamp matched a career high with five 3-point field goals and scored 17 points.
• Rutgers is coming off an impressive 68-64 victory over Minnesota although it has lost five of the past seven games. The Scarlet Knights were defeated by Iowa 71-69 just two weeks ago when Wieskamp banked in a 3-point shot from the corner with 0:00.2 remaining.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (21-7, 10-7)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;15.8
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;13.0
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;11.4
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;9.6
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;11.5
Rutgers (13-14, 6-11)
Eugene Omoruyi;6-7;jr.;13.6
Ron Harper Jr.;6-6;fr.;6.9
Shaquille Doorson;7-0;sr.;3.8
Geo Baker;6-4;so.;13.1
Montez Mathis;6-4;fr.;9.0