Senior-to-be Isaiah Moss is leaving the University of Iowa basketball program.
Iowa announced Thursday that Moss has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal and will play his final season of college basketball elsewhere. He will be a graduate transfer, which means he will be immediately eligible to play at another school.
The 6-foot-5 Chicago native has started 96 consecutive games for the Hawkeyes and is coming off a season in which he averaged 9.2 points per game and reached career highs with 32 steals, 2.9 rebounds per game and a 42.1 3-point field goal percentage. He also matched a career high with 62 assists as the Hawkeyes went 23-12.
He averaged 11.1 points per game as a sophomore in 2017-18, a season that included his most memorable moment as a Hawkeye. He scored 32 points in a loss at Minnesota, including 19 points in the final 1 minute, 36 seconds.
Moss, who redshirted as a freshman at Iowa, was the last remaining player from the Hawkeyes’ 6-player 2015 recruiting class. All the other players in that class also transferred elsewhere before completing their college eligibility.
“I would like to thank my teammates and coaches, and all the fans for being there for me,” Moss said in a release issued by the university. “The last four years have been a great experience.”
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Moss “has been a valuable member of our program the last four years.
“We appreciate Isaiah’s contributions and wish him good luck in his future endeavors,” McCaffery added.
His departure leaves the Hawkeyes with three vacant scholarships. Junior Maishe Dailey previously announced plans to transfer to Akron and junior Tyler Cook has entered the NBA draft with no intention of returning to college.
Freshman Joe Wieskamp also is going through the NBA draft process but it is considered likely that he will return for his sophomore season.
With no more than 10 scholarship players (including only two seniors) returning for next season, the Hawkeyes have been involved in recruiting a few transfers.
Notre Dame sophomore D.J. Harvey reportedly is visiting the Iowa campus this weekend and has narrowed his choices to the Hawkeyes and Vanderbilt.
Brothers Joe and Sam Hauser, who are leaving Marquette, reportedly are considering the Hawkeyes along with Wisconsin, Virginia and Michigan State.