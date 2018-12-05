IOWA STATE AT IOWA
WHEN: 7 p.m.
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: FS1
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa, ranked 18th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, has lost two straight games after opening the season with six wins. The Hawkeyes were blown out in the second half of a 90-68 road loss at Michigan State on Monday. Tyler Cook had 15 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Joe Wieskamp sprained his ankle in the second half and is considered questionable for this game.
• Iowa State defeated North Dakota State 81-59 on Monday behind 20 points by Marial Shayok and 15 points and 10 rebounds by Michael Jacobson. Cam Lard and Zoran Talley, each of whom was suspended for the first seven games, made their season debuts in the game, but the Cyclones still are expected to be without injured starters Lindell Wigginton and Solomon Young.
• Iowa State has won seven of the past nine meetings between the two teams, including an 84-78 victory last year in Ames. Wigginton had 24 points in the game with Nick Weiler-Babb adding 15 points and 10 assists. The home team has won 13 of the past 15 meetings in the series.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (6-2)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;15.4
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;13.0
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;10.5
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;7.0
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;10.3
Iowa State (7-1)
Marial Shayok;6-6;sr.;19.4
Talen Horton-Tucker;6-4;fr.;14.5
Michael Jacobson;6-9;jr.;16.8
Nick Weiler-Babb;6-5;sr.;9.6
Tyrese Haliburton;6-5;fr.;7.4