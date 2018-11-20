ALABAMA STATE AT IOWA
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: Big Ten Network
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa won the championship of the 2K Empire Classic last week by defeating Oregon 77-69 and UConn 91-72. Luka Garza was named the tournament MVP and Tyler Cook, who also made the all-tournament team, scored 26 points in the title game.
• Iowa is averaging 38.3 free throw attempts per game and has made more foul shots (120) than any team in the country so far. The Hawkeyes’ current team free throw percentage of 78.4 would be a school record if it held up for the entire season, topping the 78.0 mark set by the 1970 team.
• Alabama State, under 11th-year head coach Lewis Jackson, is making its second visit to the state of Iowa this month. It opened with a 79-53 loss at Iowa State but has won its last two games, against LaGrange and Birmingham-Southern. The Hornets, who are playing the first of nine consecutive road games, also played in Iowa City last season, losing 92-58.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (4-0)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;16.0
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;14.8
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;7.5
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;5.5
Jordan Bohannon;6-0;jr.;12.0
Alabama State (2-2)
Tobi Awuosho;6-5;jr.;6.0
Austin Rogers;6-4;so.;5.0
Branden Johnson;6-8;so.;8.3
Reginald Gee;6-3;jr.;16.5
Jacoby Ross;5-9;so.;15.3