BRYANT AT IOWA
WHEN: 7:05 p.m.
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: ESPNU
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa, ranked 24th in the Associated Press Top 25, made a school record 19 3-point field goals in a 110-64 victory over Savannah State last Saturday. Joe Wieskamp scored a career-high 24 points with Jordan Bohannon adding 18, Tyler Cook 16 and Isaiah Moss 15. Moss also reached a career high with six assists.
• The Hawkeyes, who will be trying to complete their non-conference schedule with an unbeaten record, played without starting center Luka Garza (sprained ankle) and reserve guard Connor McCaffery (concussion protocol) in the win over Savannah State. Garza is expected to be sidelined again today.
• Bryant, located in Smithfield, Rhode Island, is a member of the Northeast Conference. The Bulldogs, under first-year head coach Jared Grasso, already have matched their victory total of a year ago. They defeated Dartmouth 69-68 last Friday behind 23 points by SaBastian Townes and 19 by freshman Joe Kasperzyk.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (10-2)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;16.7
Nicholas Baer;6-7;sr.;6.6
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;11.3
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;8.7
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;10.0
Bryant (3-7)
SaBastian Townes;6-5;jr.;13.9
Tanner Johnson;6-5;jr.;2.4
Taylor McHugh;6-2;sr.;2.5
Byron Hawkins;6-1;sr.;14.3
Adam Grant;6-1;jr.;15.8