HAWKEYE GAMEDAY
IOWA VS. CINCINNATI | AT NATIONWIDE ARENA, COLUMBUS, OHIO
TIME: 11:15 A.M. | TV: CBS | RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
Capable Cumberland: Cincinnati’s Jarron Cumberland may be one of the best players that people outside the American Athletic Conference haven’t heard much about. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound junior leads the Bearcats in scoring (18.8), assists (3.6), steals (39) and 3-point field goals (77) and has improved immensely each year he’s been in college. His development was rewarded last week when he was named the AAC player of the year.
Differing styles: The game is a study in contrasts in some ways as Iowa ranks 48th in the country in scoring offense while Cincinnati is 12th nationally in scoring defense. The Hawkeyes have had some good moments at the defensive end of the court but have not been consistent in that area and allow 73.6 points per game. Cincinnati occasionally has been offensively challenged, ranking 240th in the country in field goal percentage, 178th in free throw percentage and 146th in 3-point percentage.
Excitable coaches: This is a matchup of two coaches who have a reputation for occasionally volatile sideline behavior. One columnist described Cincinnati’s Mick Cronin last year as having "a serious chip on his shoulder, coupled with a bad temper and some sort of Napoleonic complex." When Iowa played Ohio State in Columbus three weeks ago, Iowa’s Fran McCaffery ended up being suspended for two games for a postgame tirade against one official.
Homecourt advantage?: With the game being played about 100 miles away from its campus, it’s reasonable to assume that Cincinnati will have considerably more fans in the stands than Iowa. The question is how much of an impact that actually will have on the game. Tennessee and North Carolina also have large, rabid fans bases, and the presence of those fans in Nationwide Arena may mitigate the impact of the Bearcats’ faithful.
Common opponents: Iowa and Cincinnati have two common opponents and they have comparable records against those teams. Iowa defeated Connecticut in the championship game of the 2K Classic in New York and split with Ohio State during the Big Ten season. Cincinnati lost to Ohio State in November but defeated UConn twice, by a combined total of six points. The Bearcats are 5-5 against teams in the NCAA tournament field, the Hawkeyes 4-9.
LINEUPS
IOWA (22-11)
Starters
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;14.9
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;12.9
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;10.8
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;9.1
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;11.3
Top reserves
Nicholas Baer;6-7;sr.;6.7
Ryan Kriener;6-9;jr.;5.8
Connor McCaffery;6-5;fr.;4.6
Maishe Dailey;6-7;jr.;2.6
CINCINNATI (28-6)
Starters
Keith Williams;6-5;so.;10.1
Tre Scott;6-8;jr.;9.3
Nysier Brooks;6-11;jr.;8.0
Jarron Cumberland;6-5;jr.;18.8
Justin Jenifer;5-10;sr.;8.2
Top reserves
Cane Broome;6-0;sr.;8.3
Trevor Moore;6-5;so.;2.3
Rashawn Fredericks;6-5;jr.;2.4
Eliel Nsoseme;6-9;so.;1.3
BY THE NUMBERS
51: Victories by No. 10 seeds over No. 7 seeds in NCAA tournament history. The No. 7 seed has won 85 times.
3.5: Points is how much Cincinnati is favored by, according to the oddsmakers.
260: 3-point field goals in three years by Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon. He needs three more to become the school’s career leader.
62.2: Points allowed per game by Cincinnati, 12th best in the country.
QUOTABLE
"They have a toughness about them that is unique. But I’ve really been impressed with how they share the basketball."
— Iowa coach Fran McCaffery on Cincinnati
"Just really excited and appreciative. Always nervous. Then, when I watch Iowa make 3s on film, I get a lot more nervous."
— Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin on playing in the NCAA tournament