GREEN BAY AT IOWA
WHEN: 2 p.m.
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: None (game can be streamed online via BTN2GO)
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa had an erratic game offensively but still managed to defeat UMKC 77-63 in its season opener on Thursday. Freshman Joe Wieskamp led the way with 15 points with Tyler Cook and Jordan Bohannon adding 12 apiece. The Hawkeyes had more turnovers than assists but still pulled away after leading by just two early in the second half.
• Green Bay opened with a 110-54 rout of Wisconsin Lutheran, then lost to Indiana State 78-74 on Friday. The Phoenix shot just 35.9 percent in Friday’s loss but got 16 points, six rebounds and six assists from Sandy Cohen III. Manny Patterson has averaged 12 points and 7.5 rebounds off the bench.
• Cohen has played against Iowa before. He scored eight points in 26 minutes against the Hawkeyes as a sophomore at Marquette in the 2015-16 season. A top-100 recruit coming out of high school, he averaged 16.2 points per game for the Phoenix last season and was 6 for 6 from 3-point range in their exhibition win over Michigan Tech last week.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (1-0)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;12.0
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;8.0
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;15.0
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;3.0
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;12.0
Green Bay (1-1)
ShanQuan Hemphill;6-6;jr.;10.0
Sandy Cohen III;6-6;sr.;14.0
Cody Schwartz;6-9;jr.;5.0
Kameron Hankerson;6-5;jr.;7.0
Jevon Smith;6-5;jr.;7.5