ILLINOIS AT IOWA
WHEN: Noon
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: BTN
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa claimed its fourth straight victory and ninth in the past 10 games Wednesday by winning on the road at Penn State. Luka Garza finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds and Jordan Bohannon added 19 points for the Hawkeyes, who played without Tyler Cook for the second time in three games.
• Illinois claimed its first Big Ten victory in resounding fashion Wednesday, rolling to a 95-68 rout of Minnesota. Freshman Ayo Dosunmu led the way with 23 points with Giorgi Bezhanishvili adding 20 and Trent Frazier 15. The Illini shot 56.1 percent from the field.
• Illinois has only one player who ever has played in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Junior Kipper Nichols played 10 minutes and did not score while committing four fouls the last time the Illini visited Iowa City. Illinois still won that game, 70-66, behind 21 points by Malcolm Hill.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (15-3, 4-3)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;17.1
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;13.5
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;11.3
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;9.4
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;11.3
Illinois (5-12, 1-5)
Kipper Nichols;6-6;jr.;8.1
Giorgi Bezhanishvili;6-9;fr.;11.0
Ayo Dosunmu;6-5;fr.;14.2
Trent Frazier;6-1;so.;14.8
Da’Monte Williams;6-3;so.;4.5