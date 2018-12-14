NORTHERN IOWA VS. IOWA
WHEN: 6 p.m.
WHERE: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
TV: BTN
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa, ranked 22nd in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, has not played since a 98-84 victory over Iowa State a week ago Thursday. Tyler Cook led the Hawkeyes with 26 points and 11 rebounds and Isaiah Moss had a season-best 20 points, 18 of them before halftime. The Hawkeyes outrebounded the Cyclones 44-24.
• UNI survived a close game with NCAA Division III University of Dubuque on Saturday, trailing by 10 points in the second half before rallying to claim a 75-67 win. Freshman A.J. Green not only leads the Panthers in scoring but is 12th in the country with a free throw percentage of 92.6.
• This will be the final game of the Hy-Vee Classic, which will be discontinued after this year. Iowa is 5-1 in the event, losing only to UNI in 2014, 56-44. The Panthers also defeated Iowa State in 2015 and are 2-4 in the classic. Iowa leads the all-time series with UNI 35-10.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (7-2)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;16.6
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;12.0
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;10.1
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;8.4
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;9.9
Northern Iowa (4-5)
Isaiah Brown;6-7;jr.;8.3
Trae Berhow;6-5;so.;7.9
Luke McDonnell;6-9;jr.;9.1
Wyatt Lohaus;6-2;sr.;8.2
A.J. Green;6-4;fr.;15.8