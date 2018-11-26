PITTSBURGH AT IOWA
WHEN: 8 p.m.
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: ESPNU
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa, ranked 14th in this week’s AP poll, improved its record to 5-0 with a 105-78 victory over Alabama State on Wednesday. Luka Garza scored 22 points for the second straight game and Joe Wieskamp added 20.
• This game is part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Iowa is 5-12 all-time in the Challenge with four of those victories coming at home. This is the eighth meeting between the Hawkeyes and Pitt, but the first since 1976.
• Pittsburgh did not win an ACC game last season but has gone unbeaten through the first six games this season under first-year coach Jeff Capel. The Panthers defeated St. Louis University 75-73 on Wednesday behind 20 points by freshman Xavier Johnson, who averages 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. The Panthers also get 16 points per game off the bench from senior 3-point artist Jared Wilson-Frame.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (5-0)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;16.0
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;16.1
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;10.0
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;7.4
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;9.6
Pittsburgh (6-0)
Au’diese Toney;6-6;fr.;10.5
Malik Ellison;6-6;jr.;11.3
Kene Chukwuka;6-9;jr.;5.3
Xavier Johnson;6-3;fr.;16.7
Trey McGowens;6-3;fr.;9.3