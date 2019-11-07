SIU-EDWARDSVILLE AT IOWA
When: 8:05 p.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: BTN
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa romped to an easy 96-58 victory over Lindsey Wilson College in a preseason exhibition on Monday. Joe Wieskamp led the Hawkeyes with 19 points with CJ Fredrick adding 18 and Luka Garza 16. Iowa shot 55 percent from the field and had 26 assists with only seven turnovers.
• Iowa senior guard Jordan Bohannon will not start but is expected to play at least 15 minutes as he continues to rehab from off-season hip surgery. It has not yet been determined if Bohannon will play the full season.
• SIU-Edwardsville was 10-21 last season and will be making its debut under new head coach Brian Barone, the son of former Creighton, Texas A&M and Memphis Grizzlies coach Tony Barone. The Cougars, who return four starters, trounced Fontbonne 104-57 in an exhibition, then defeated Quincy University 61-52 on Tuesday.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (0-0)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;11.1
Jack Nunge;6-11;so.;--
Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;13.1
CJ Fredrick;6-3;fr.;--
Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;4.4
SIU-Edwardsville (1-0)
Brian Jackson;6-7;sr.;1.0
Anselm Uzuegbunem;6-7;sr.;7.0
Zeke Moore;6-7;jr.;3.0
Cam Williams;6-2;so.;17.0
Tyresse Williford;5-10;sr.;4.0
*Iowa scoring averages from last season