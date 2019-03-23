HAWKEYE GAMEDAY
IOWA VS. TENNESSEE | AT NATIONWIDE ARENA, COLUMBUS, OHIO
TIME: 11:10 A.M. | TV: CBS | RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
Another MVP: For the second consecutive game, the Hawkeyes will be facing a conference player of the year. They handled Cincinnati’s Jarron Cumberland on Friday but now go against Tennessee’s 6-foot-7 Grant Williams, who has been named the SEC Player of the Year each of the past two seasons. Williams averages 18.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game and had 43 points in a win over Vanderbilt this season, making 23 of 23 free throws in that contest. He had just 9 points and 7 rebounds in the Volunteers’ 77-70 first-round conquest of Colgate.
Veteran Vols: Tennessee is a very experienced team that has four juniors and two seniors among its top six players. Five of those players have scored more than 800 points in their careers, led by Williams (1,589) and Admiral Schofield (1,530). The Volunteers rank 20th in the country in scoring, third in assist/turnover ratio, sixth in assists, seventh in field goal percentage and 17th in free throw percentage.
Rally time: Iowa rallied from an early 13-point deficit to defeat Cincinnati in the opening round of the tournament Friday, shooting 65 percent from the field in the second half, making 11 of 22 3-point attempts and getting 20 points from Luka Garza and 19 from Joe Wieskamp. The Hawkeyes’ shooting percentage for the game, 54.7, was the best against Cincinnati since 2013.
Underdogs: By winning over No. 7 seed Cincinnati on Friday, Iowa defeated a higher-seeded team in the NCAA tournament for the first time in 20 years. It was a No. 5 seed when it defeated No. 4 Arkansas in 1999. It now will try to do it two games in a row for the first time since 1980, when it made its last Final Four appearance. In that year, the Hawkeyes were seeded fifth and reeled off consecutive victories over No. 4 N.C. State, No. 1 Syracuse and No. 3 Georgetown.
Round 2: The Hawkeyes and Vols have met in the NCAA tournament once before, and that game also was played in the state of Ohio. Tennessee, then coached by Cuonzo Martin, claimed a 78-65 overtime victory in the First Four in Dayton in 2014. Adam Woodbury led Iowa with 16 points, but the Vols outscored the Hawkeyes 14-1 in overtime, getting 20 points from Jordan McRae, 18 from Jarnell Stokes and 17 from Josh Richardson.
LINEUPS
IOWA (23-11)
Starters
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;14.6
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;13.1
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;11.1
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;9.0
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;11.4
Top reserves
Nicholas Baer;6-7;sr.;6.8
Ryan Kriener;6-9;jr.;5.7
Connor McCaffery;6-5;fr.;4.5
Maishe Dailey;6-7;jr.;2.6
TENNESSEE (30-5)
Starters
Grant Williams;6-7;jr.;18.7
Admiral Schofield;6-6;sr.;16.3
Kyle Alexander;6-11;sr.;7.3
Jordan Bone;6-3;jr.;13.5
Lamonte Turner;6-2;jr.;10.7
Top reserves
Jordan Bowden;6-5;jr.;10.6
John Fulkerson;6-9;so.;3.3
Yves Pons;6-6;so.;2.3
Jalen Johnson;6-6;so.;1.6
BY THE NUMBERS
8: How many points Tennessee is favored by, according to the oddsmakers.
8.3: 3-point field goals allowed per game by Tennessee.
20: Years since Iowa’s last appearance in the Sweet 16.
QUOTABLE
"We have a really tough team to guard. But we also know what we’re capable of on defense as well. So it’s going to come down to getting stops at important times."
— Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon on the key against Tennessee