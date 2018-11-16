UCONN VS. IOWA
WHEN: 6 p.m.
WHERE: Madison Square Garden, New York
TV: ESPN2
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• This is the championship game of the 2K Empire Classic. Both teams upset ranked opponents in the semifinals with Iowa defeating No. 13 Oregon 77-69 and UConn handling No. 15 Syracuse 83-76.
• Iowa shot just 35.2 percent in its conquest of Oregon but the Hawkeyes made 29 of 33 free throws, 28 of 30 in the second half. They have now shot 116 in the first three games. Jordan Bohannon led with 16 points with Luka Garza adding 12 and Ryan Kriener 11.
• UConn, under first-year coach Dan Hurley, made 12 of 21 shots from behind the 3-point arc in defeating Syracuse. Jalen Smith and Alterique Gilbert led five players in double figures with 16 points apiece. Backup center Eric Cobb added career highs of 13 points and 13 rebounds.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (3-0)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;12.7
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;12.3
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;9.7
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;4.7
Jordan Bohannon;6-0;jr.;13.3
UConn (3-0)
Tyler Polley;6-8;so.;9.0
Josh Carlton;6-10;so.;9.0
Alterique Gilbert;6-0;so.;14.3
Jalen Adams;6-3;sr.;17.3
Christian Vital;6-2;jr.;8.0