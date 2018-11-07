UMKC AT IOWA
WHEN: 7 p.m.
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: None (game can be streamed online via BTN2GO)
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa defeated Guilford College 103-46 in a preseason exhibition game Saturday behind 16 points by Joe Wieskamp and 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists from Tyler Cook. Third-year starter Jordan Bohannon did not play in that game because of an injury but is expected to return tonight.
• UMKC opened its season Tuesday night with a game at Loyola-Chicago, which celebrated its Final Four appearance of a year ago with a 76-45 win over the Kangaroos. Brandon McKissic led the Kangaroos with 15 points with Rob Whitfield netting 11 off the bench. UMKC shot just 29.8 percent from the field.
• This game and Iowa’s game Sunday against Green Bay actually are part of the 2K Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project. The final two rounds of the tournament will be played at Madison Square Garden with Iowa taking on No. 14 Oregon in the semifinals a week from tonight. The other two semifinalists are No. 16 Syracuse and UConn.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (0-0)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;15.3
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;12.1
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;---
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;11.1
Jordan Bohannon;6-0;jr.;13.5
UMKC (0-1)
Danny Dixon;6-10;jr.;---
Jordan Giles;6-7;jr.;10.2
Brandon Suggs;6-8;so.;---
Xavier Bishop;5-8;jr.;11.6
Brandon McKissic;6-3;so.;7.9
* 2017-18 scoring averages