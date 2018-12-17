WESTERN CAROLINA AT IOWA
WHEN: 8 p.m.
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: BTN
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa, ranked 23rd in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, defeated Northern Iowa 77-54 on Saturday in the Hy-Vee Classic in Des Moines. Tyler Cook and Luka Garza scored 17 points apiece and Cook added 13 rebounds and five assists.
• Western Carolina is 3-9 and coming off an 86-59 loss to High Point on Saturday. Onno Steger led the Catamounts with 18 points and Kameron Gibson added 17, but their top player is 265-pound junior college transfer Carlos Dotson, who had 19 points and 11 rebounds in a loss to North Carolina State earlier this season.
• Western Carolina’s first-year head coach is Mark Prosser, son of the late Skip Prosser, who served as the head coach at Xavier and Wake Forest. Mark Prosser previously was an assistant at Winthrop, Wofford and Bucknell and was 5-23 in one year as the head coach at Division II Brevard College.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (8-2)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;16.6
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;12.5
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;10.1
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;8.0
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;9.8
Western Carolina (3-9)
Carlos Dotson;6-7;jr.;13.3
Marc Gosslein;6-7;sr.;5.2
Onno Steger;6-5;jr.;9.3
Matt Halvorsen;6-1;so.;12.8
Kameron Gibson;6-3;fr.;12.0