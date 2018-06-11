The Iowa men’s basketball team will take on Oregon in the 2K Classic benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project on Nov. 15 in Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The Hawkeyes will than face Syracuse or Connecticut in the third-place game or championship game of the event on Nov. 16.
Oregon, led by former Creighton and Kansas State coach Dana Altman, was 23-13 last season, 10-8 in the Pac-12.
Iowa, which previously played in the 2K Classic in 1999 and 2014, also will play two games at home as part of the tournament, hosting UMKC on Nov. 8 and Green Bay on Nov. 11.
Tickets for the championship rounds can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 866-448-7849.