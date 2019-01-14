MINNEAPOLIS — Megan Gustafson had 34 points, 13 rebounds and four assists for her nation-leading 15th double-double of the season and No. 17 Iowa came from behind to beat No. 18 Minnesota 81-63 on Monday night.
It was Gustafson's 70th career double-double. She was 16 of 22 from the field and also had three blocked shots in the game.
Tania Davis added 21 points with seven assists for Iowa (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten).
Hannah Stewart added 10 points, nine rebounds three blocks and three steals and Kathleen Doyle had 11 points, seven assists and a career-high four steals.
With Gustafson and Stewart dominating inside, the Hawkeyes had a 52-34 advantage in points int he paint.
Iowa used a 24-9 third quarter to pull away, then finished off Minnesota with a 25-14 fourth quarter.
"We talked about getting our composure (at halftime)," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "Our players did that and did a great job of having composure and staying laser-focused all through this game."
The Golden Gophers, who managed just 23 second-half points, actually held a 40-32 halftime lead, but the Hawkeyes went on a 20-3 scoring run to open the second half and take control. Davis scored nine points during that surge.
Iowa, which was coming off a disappointing 62-57 loss to Purdue last Thursday, shot 63 percent from the field in to contest to just 36.9 percent from the Gophers.
"Big Ten road wins are special and this one means a lot to our players so we're glad to get that road win and kind of get that monkey off of our back of having two Big Ten road losses,'' Bluder said.
Kenisha Bell scored 22 points for Minnesota (12-4, 1-4), which has lost four straight under first-year coach Lindsay Whalen. Destiny Pitts added 16 points and Taiye Bello notched her seventh double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Pitts had eight points and three steals in a second quarter dominated by Minnesota. The Hawkeyes committed 10 of their 18 turnovers in that quarter, allowing Minnesota to outscore them 21-9.
It was the Gophers' second loss in 12 games this season at Williams Arena.