Iowa radio play-by-play voice Gary Dolphin will return to his regular broadcast duties at the start of spring football and will remain in that role during the 2019-20 football and men’s basketball seasons.
Learfield Sports Properties, the multimedia rights manager for Iowa athletics, announced this morning that Dolphin will be reinstated as the “voice of the Hawkeyes,’’ a job he has held since 1996.
The 67-year old broadcaster will serve a suspension announced last Friday for the remainder of the current men’s basketball season.
Dolphin was taken off the air for referring to Maryland basketball player Bruno Fernando as “King Kong’’ following a strong performance against the Hawkeyes last week.
Learfield labeled the terminology as inappropriate in announcing Dolphin’s suspension Friday and the Iowa broadcaster issued an apology, saying “in no way did I intend to offend or disparage the player.’’
Dolphin and Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta are scheduled to meet with the media this afternoon in Iowa City.