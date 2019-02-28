IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Wednesday that when we see him ranting at his players on the sidelines during games, they know it’s not personal.
But what happened in the tunnel beneath Value City Arena on Tuesday night was intensely personal.
It’s something that gave a basketball program already bruised by one public relations gaffe a distinctive black eye.
In the minutes following Iowa's 90-70 loss to Ohio State, McCaffery pursued official Steve McJunkins down a hallway, yelled and screamed at him, mixed in some words we can’t use in a family newspaper and called him a cheater.
Not surprisingly, it resulted in a two-game suspension for the coach. He will not be on the bench for Saturday’s game against Rutgers and next week’s game at Wisconsin, although he will be permitted to be fully involved with his team in practices and film sessions and even will be part of the pregame Senior Day ceremonies prior to the Rutgers game.
It sort of seems like a semi-suspension, a punishment Iowa quickly cobbled together itself rather than waiting for the Big Ten to come up with something harsher.
McCaffery and director of athletics Gary Barta, who normally doesn’t move this swiftly, held a joint news conference Wednesday in which the coach apologized and admitted he should not have impugned McJunkins' integrity.
He didn’t completely back off from the idea that the official was dishonest. He just said he couldn’t speculate about that.
It wasn’t exactly the most humble and conciliatory apology we’ve ever heard.
Some of us found this comment from McCaffery somewhat puzzling: "I said what I said back in the tunnel directly. I didn’t want it to be public. I didn’t say it out on the floor in front of thousands of people. I said it directly to him, and somebody ended up hearing it. OK, that’s unfortunate, but that’s the reality of the situation. My intention was for this to be sort of a private conversation and unfortunately it didn’t become that."
So, is he saying he’s not so much sorry for what he said as much as he's sorry it was overheard by other people? Does that qualify as an actual apology?
Not surprisingly, former players have rushed to McCaffery’s support on social media in the wake of the incident.
"One thing I’ve always loved about Coach McCaffery is he always had the players' back no matter what and did whatever it took to protect us!" Peter Jok wrote on Twitter. "I’d go to war with Coach any day and time!"
Anthony Clemmons added: "Hearing about this incident with Coach McCaffery, I’ve been there and seen this before. This shows that he’ll do whatever it takes to stick up for his players and the program. He’s a high character coach that’s done so much for his guys. I know still to this day he’ll ride for me."
Barta said that while the intensity and passion McCaffery displays during games is genuine, there is another McCaffery that the players see every day.
"When a player has an issue at home with a family member or a girlfriend issue or something that they’re struggling with, nobody pays more attention to them like a father than Fran," Barta said. "So when he’s talking to them and is energized during a game, they know he loves them. I think that’s something that the average fan doesn’t get an opportunity to see."
We never doubted that McCaffery was willing to do almost anything for his players. We’ve seen and heard about that repeatedly over the past nine years. It’s extremely laudable.
Give him an A for Loyalty.
But right now, we’re also inclined to give him a C-minus in Apologies and an F in Sportsmanship.