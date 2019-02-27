IOWA CITY — A lot of things have gone right for the University of Iowa basketball team this season.
But when several things went wrong for the Hawkeyes in a lopsided loss at Ohio State on Tuesday night, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery didn’t handle it very well.
As a result, he will be a spectator for the Hawkeyes’ next two games.
Iowa suspended McCaffery for two games Wednesday because of a tirade directed at an official in a hallway in Value City Arena following Iowa’s 90-70 loss to Ohio State. The Big Ten endorsed the suspension and also levied a $10,000 fine against Iowa for violating the league’s sportsmanship policy.
McCaffery will not be allowed to be on the sidelines for Saturday’s final regular-season home game against Rutgers and also for a Thursday night game at Wisconsin next week. He will be permitted to attend practices and film sessions and even participate in farewell ceremonies for Bettendorf’s Nicholas Baer, the Hawkeyes’ only senior, prior to Saturday’s game.
For the games, he will turn the head coaching duties over to the assistant coaches responsible for scouting those teams. Andrew Francis will be the de facto head coach against Rutgers with Kirk Speraw handling the Wisconsin game.
The Hawkeyes, currently 21-7 and ranked 22nd in the nation, had a frustrating night Tuesday, and McCaffery was assessed a technical foul with 3 minutes, 10 seconds remaining. It came less than a minute after his son, Connor, also was given a technical, apparently for nothing more than a disdainful wave of his hand.
When the game was over, McCaffery pursued one of the officials down the hallway and, according to a Twitter post by Toledo Blade reporter Kyle Rowland, shouted "You cheating (expletive)! You're a (expletive) disgrace!"
McCaffery admitted that what he did was wrong in a Wednesday news conference with athletic director Gary Barta.
"I’m a very passionate person …," McCaffery said. "I love my family, I love my players and we live in a very competitive environment. Last night was one of those nights when my emotions got the better of me, and I apologize for that, I regret that. … I accept full responsibility."
McCaffery said in this situation, he was fighting for his players, and that’s something that he will continue to do.
"I regret my actions but I will never regret fighting for them, and they know that," he said.
Barta said he had no knowledge of Rowland’s tweet but said he heard about the incident from a Big Ten employee and spoke to McCaffery about it on the phone shortly after the coach’s postgame news conference.
The decision to suspend the coach was made following conversations with the Big Ten and university president Bruce Harreld early Wednesday.
Barta said McCaffery "has 100 percent my full support as our head coach." He added that the passion McCaffery displays on the court and in his relationship with his players is part of the reason he hired him nine years ago.
"I love Fran’s coaching, I love his style, I love what he does," Barta said. "If and when he has an issue that I’m uncomfortable with, we talk about it. This one happened to be very public, and we’ve dealt with it. He’s accepted it, and we’re moving forward."
McCaffery said he never intended for his postgame conversation with the official to become public.
"I didn’t want to say it out on the floor in front of thousands of people," he said. "I said it directly to him and someone ended up hearing it. That’s unfortunate, but that’s the reality of the situation. My intention was for this to be sort of a private conversation and unfortunately it didn’t become that."
He also admitted that he shouldn’t have accused the official of "cheating."
"I shouldn’t have said it but I wasn’t feeling real good at that moment about what took place at all," McCaffery said. "I think the official in question has been a guy of integrity in the past so for that reason I shouldn’t have said it. … In the past he’s been good."
The game was officiated by a crew that included Steve McJunkins, Brian Dorsey and Paul Szelc.
McCaffery said he has no worries that the incident will carry over to future relationships with officials.
And he said he doesn’t expect it to be a distraction for his team as it enters the final week of the regular season.
"We have an incredibly mature team, a veteran team," McCaffery said, pointing to the leadership of Baer and juniors Tyler Cook and Jordan Bohannon.
"Those three guys together will be able to handle this," he added.
This is the second time in his Iowa career that McCaffery has been suspended. He was banned for one game by the Big Ten in 2014 after he was ejected from a game at Wisconsin.
Asked if he might feel the need for some sort of anger management program, McCaffery said the rage he sometimes displays on the sidelines doesn’t reflect his actual personality.
"I think I’m a pretty composed guy if you’re around me a lot …," he said. "Occasionally, I’ll get upset, but it’s a rare occasion when that happens."
Barta said that if anything of that sort ever was deemed necessary, it would be handled as a private matter between he and McCaffery.
Wednesday’s media session with Barta and McCaffery immediately followed another news conference in which Barta and Iowa radio play-by-play man Gary Dolphin discussed Dolphin’s suspension for postgame comments he made last week that were deemed to be "unconscious racism."
Barta said he thinks the public relations impact of the two incidents on the basketball program and the university will be temporary.
"The reputation and the foundation on which Iowa athletics is built is strong," he said. "This week has been challenging. … I’m confident that the foundation is strong and that we’ll get back on track. We have a great reputation, and we’ll focus on that going forward."