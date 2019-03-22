IOWA CITY – Friday provided the eighth-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team with more than opportunity to earn a victory in the NCAA tournament.
It provided the Hawkeyes with a chance to learn.
Mercer provided Iowa with a chance to grow as it created multiple Hawkeye headaches before Iowa earned its 66-61 win.
“There’s a ton of things that happened in this game that we can learn from and use to become a better team,’’ Iowa guard Tania Davis said.
Davis, a senior playing in the first NCAA game of her career, found Friday’s experience to be unlike anything she had been a part of in her college career.
There were pregame jitters.
There was a different feel pregame and as the Hawkeyes took the court in front of a crowd of 10,720 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
And there were turnovers, a season-high 24 of them to be exact.
“It all was a little different, but we’ll watch tape, see what happened and be better because of it,’’ Davis said. “The win, it gives us a chance to prepare and get better for the next game.’’
Mercer gave the Hawkeyes a few things to work on.
That starts with a greater sense of precision on entry passes into Megan Gustafson in the post.
Bears coach Susie Gardner said one thing she was stunned to see as she watched tape of the Hawkeyes that nobody had challenged the delivery of the ball to Gustafson.
“She was double-teamed, triple-teamed, people were trying all sorts of things to defend her, but we didn’t see one team try to disrupt the ability to get her the ball,’’ Gardner said.
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer said the Bears’ length at guard provided an opportunity to do that.
“They were aggressive defensively and they were able to use that and get to a few passes,’’ Meyer said. “We needed to use a few ball fakes, that type of thing, to combat that. It’s something we need to do a better job with and we will.’’
The Hawkeyes are counting on that.
“This was our first game in almost two weeks so things were a little rough at times,’’ said guard Kathleen Doyle, referencing the 12-day layoff Iowa had between games since winning the Big Ten tourney title on March 10. “We’ve got to learn from them.’’
Coach Lisa Bluder said the big thing is that Iowa will have a chance to do that, finding a way to overcome a fourth-quarter deficit and advance with the win.
“We finished and at this time of year, that’s big,’’ Bluder said “After giving up eight offensive rebounds in the third quarter we gave up two in the fourth. We did some things well down the stretch that gave us a chance to win. We’ve also got some things to work on before Sunday.’’
Senior forward Hannah Stewart welcomes that opportunity.
“If we can improve our rebounding and cut down the turnovers, think about the potential that is there, where it can lead us,’’ Stewart said. “That’s the motivation now, to see how much better we can get.’’