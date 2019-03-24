IOWA CITY — How sweet it is.

Freshman picks Iowa: One of top high school freshmen girls basketball players in the state added to Iowa's Sweet 16 celebration Sunday.

Hannah Stuelke, a 6-foot-1 forward from Cedar Rapids Washington, verbally committed to Hawkeye coaches following the 68-52 win over Missouri which advanced Iowa to the Sweet 16 of this year's NCAA tourney.

Stuelke, the first member of the Hawkeyes' 2022 recruiting class, averaged 16.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game at the varsity level over the recently-completed season for a 16-6 Cedar Rapids Washington team.

Her scoring average was the second best among Iowa high school freshmen.

Based on her play with the All-Iowa Attack AAU program, Stuelke was offered a scholarship by the Hawkeyes in August, 2017, prior to the start of her eighth grade year in middle school.