IOWA ITEMS

Maybe next time: For the second time this season, Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon was held scoreless in a game. The junior guard came into the game needing only two 3-point field goals to tie Jeff Horner’s Iowa career record of 262.

Close ones: Eight of the first 10 games in the Big Ten tournament have been decided by 8 points or less. The only two exceptions are the two games involving Iowa.

Up next: Iowa will wait to see where it is placed in the NCAA tournament. The bracket is scheduled to be announced at 5 p.m. Sunday on CBS.