MICHIGAN AT IOWA
WHEN: 6:01 p.m.
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: FS1
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa dropped out of the AP Top 25 with two losses last week, although it remains No. 25 in the USA Today coaches poll. Luka Garza has scored 20 or more points in four consecutive games, including a career-high 25 in a 92-87 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. Isaiah Moss added 23 points, including hitting a career-best six 3-point field goals.
• Michigan, ranked No. 5 in this week’ AP poll, defeated Ohio State 65-49 on Tuesday as Zavier Simpson recorded the sixth triple-double in Wolverines history. Simpson, who had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, is one of only two returning starters (with Charles Matthews) from last year’s NCAA runner-up team.
• This is the first meeting between the two teams since the Wolverines claimed a 77-71 overtime victory in last year’s Big Ten tournament. The Wolverines went on from there to advance to the NCAA championship game, losing to Villanova in the finale, and have won 34 of their past 36 games.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (16-5, 5-5)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;16.6
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;14.8
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;11.2
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;10.2
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;10.4
Michigan (20-1, 9-1)
Ignas Brazdeikis;6-7;fr.;15.1
Charles Matthews;6-6;sr.;12.9
Jon Teske;7-1;jr.;8.9
Jordan Poole;6-5;so.;12.7
Zavier Simpson;6-0;jr.;8.9