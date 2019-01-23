MICHIGAN STATE AT IOWA
WHEN: 6:01 p.m.
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: FS1
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa, ranked 19th in this week’s AP poll, has won five straight games since starting the Big Ten season 0-3, and it has won 10 of the past 11 games overall. The Hawkeyes made 15 of 21 shots from 3-point range in a 95-71 victory over Illinois on Sunday. Joe Wieskamp led the Hawkeyes with 24 points with Isaiah Moss adding 21 and Luka Garza 20.
• Sixth-ranked Michigan State is riding a 12-game winning streak and has won 20 consecutive Big Ten games dating back to last season. The Spartans defeated No. 13 Maryland on Monday night. Big Ten player of the week Cassius Winston and Kenny Goins led five players in double figures with 14 points apiece.
• Michigan State dominated the Hawkeyes in a 90-68 victory on Dec. 3 in East Lansing. Nick Ward made all 10 of his shots from the field and scored 26 points for the Spartans, who led by as many as 33 points in the second half. MSU did not have senior guard Matt McQuaid in that game. He has returned to action, but No. 3 scorer Joshua Langford has now missed the past six games.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (16-3, 5-3)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;16.5
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;13.9
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;11.9
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;10.0
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;11.2
Michigan State (17-2, 8-0)
Kenny Goins;6-6;sr.;7.1
Aaron Henry;6-6;fr.;5.1
Nick Ward;6-8;jr.;15.7
Matt McQuaid;6-5;sr.;8,4
Cassius Winston;6-0;jr.;18.0