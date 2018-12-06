IOWA ITEMS

Wieskamp plays: Iowa freshman Joe Wieskamp sprained his right ankle Monday night in a loss to Michigan State and thought right up until Thursday afternoon he was going to miss a game he said he’s dreamed about for years.

“As the day progressed, it started feeling a lot better,’’ Wieskamp said. “They did a lot of tests and we talked to the coaching staff and the medical staff and decided I could give it a go.’’

He ended up playing about 22 minutes and scoring seven points.

Lots of points: Iowa’s 98 points are the most either team has scored in the Iowa-Iowa State series since a 102-100 Cyclone victory in 1987.

“You can’t beat anybody giving up 98 points,’’ ISU coach Steve Prohm said, “let alone a good Iowa team on the road.’’

Up next: Iowa’s next game is a week from Saturday against Northern Iowa in the Hy-Vee Classic at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The game will start at approximately 6 p.m. with television coverage provided by the Big Ten Network.