IOWA CITY — Iowa and Mercer are part of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament field for the second consecutive year, but today’s opening-round match-up is a first for one Hawkeye.
Senior guard Tania Davis watched last year’s opening-round loss to Creighton from the bench as she rehabbed from her second ACL repair in as many years, making today’s 1 p.m. NCAA opener against Mercer at Carver-Hawkeye Arena that much more significant.
"To get this chance, to finally be out there in an NCAA game, it means the world to me," Davis said. "It’s what I came to Iowa for, to play in games like this and be part of teams that can make a deep run in the tourney."
Davis averages 10.7 points and leads Iowa with 144 assists during the Hawkeyes’ 26-6 season.
"This is what I’ve been working toward since coming back. It’s why I came back," Davis said. "To get a chance to play in an NCAA tournament game, it’s a great feeling, something I am really looking forward to taking part in. We’re all hoping to make the most of it."
Big challenge: While Iowa deals with a four-guard lineup and solid shooting from all spots on the floor in its match-up with Mercer, dealing with Iowa all-American post player Megan Gustafson is among the Bears’ greatest challenges.
"She averages 28 points per game. Who does that? I’m trying to convince my inside players that it’s OK if she scores some points. That’s what she does," Mercer coach Susie Gardner said.
Gardner said she appreciates not only Gustafson’s scoring ability but also her ability to pass out of the post position.
"I hadn’t seen a lot of her until we found out we were coming here, but she is a special, special talent," Gardner said. "I’ve watched a lot of teams try to do different things against her, double teams, triple teams. Like everybody else, we’ll try what we think might work and see how it goes."
Home cooking: There are a few more NCAA logos and a few more rules to deal with about when they can and can’t be on their own court, but Iowa players welcome the chance to begin postseason play at home.
"It’s still our gym, still the court we’ve played on all year, and it will still be our fans in the stands. We’re good with that," Iowa forward Hannah Stewart said.
The Hawkeyes are 15-0 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season and have won their last 19 games at home.
"People are coming into our house, and we don’t plan on losing here," Davis said.
Close to home: Drake coach Jennie Baranczyk, whose team faces Missouri in today's 3:30 p.m. opening-round game, believes a nonconference schedule that includes wins over South Carolina and Rutgers can only help the Bulldogs.
"Our energies and focus is on Missouri, but this is a team that can do special things," Baranczyk said. "We're glad to be here at a place where there will be a lot of blue in the crowd."
Nearing records: Gustafson is nearing several Big Ten records as the NCAA tourney begins.
The Iowa senior is 20 points away from tying the conference single-season scoring record of 917 set by Minnesota’s Rachel Banham during the 2015-16 season and is two rebounds away from tying the league single-season record of 426 set by Amanda Zahui B of Minnesota during the 2014-15 season.
Guastafson is all of 19 rebounds away from matching the Big Ten career record of 1,422 set by Jantel Lavender of Ohio State between 2008-11.
Matinee audience: As of late Thursday afternoon, Iowa has sold 9,800 tickets for today’s first-round games.
Gardner, Mercer’s ninth-year coach, hopes a few Drake and Missouri fans might want to support the only non-Midwestern team assigned to the Iowa City site.
"You’d think y’all would rather play Mercer on Sunday than Iowa," Gardner said. "We have great fans back home, but it’s a long drive. I’m sure we’ll be outnumbered so we’ll take whatever support we can get."
Gardner prefaced her opening remarks Thursday by expressing an appreciation for what women’s basketball means in Iowa. She singled out the impact Dr. Christine Grant and former Iowa coach C. Vivian Stringer had in growing the game and creating opportunities for female athletes.
Bluder is finalist: Iowa coach Lisa Bluder was named Thursday as one of four finalists for the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year Award presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
Wes Moore of North Carolina State, Kim Mulkey of Baylor and Vic Shaefer of Mississippi State join Bluder as finalists for the honor, which was won by Stringer in 1993.