IOWA CITY — Forget what you’ve heard. There’s absolutely no truth to the rumor.
The Iowa basketball team has not been practicing all summer without the use of a ball.
However, there have been a lot of defensive drills. An awful lot.
If you saw much of the Hawkeyes last season, you know why. Despite averaging 79.7 points per game, having four starters average in double figures, ranking 31st in the country in field goal percentage and being fourth in the nation in assists per game, they went 14-19.
All of that implies that the defense must have been pretty awful.
And most of the time it was.
“Obviously, we knew where we lacked last year,’’ junior forward Cordell Pemsl said. “We’ve got guys on this team that can score but when we really get our defense going is when we’re hard to stop. That’s definitely something we wanted to focus on this summer.’’
“It’s definitely been a focal point for us,’’ added Nicholas Baer, who will be the team's only senior next season. “Most importantly, it’s one-on-one defense. As we look at some of our games last year, we had a little bit of a difficult time guarding the ball individually. Part of that is playing a lot of one-and-one and also incorporating team concepts as well.’’
The Iowa players knew they were going to get a heavy dose of defensive drills this summer.
They all say they wanted it that way.
“It’s not like something that was pushed at us,’’ guard Isaiah Moss said. “We all wanted to get better on defense. That’s what’s going to take us to the next level.’’
Junior point guard Jordan Bohannon said he’s not sure the Hawkeyes have spent more time on defense than in past summers and he said Fran McCaffery and his coaching staff haven’t brought in a bunch of new drills or anything.
The basic drills are pretty much what have been used in the past.
“But we’re just breaking it down even more, which is important, because I don’t think there was anything wrong with the stuff we were doing,’’ Bohannon said. “I think there’s just little details we need to fix and I think we’re doing a good job of just getting down to the nitty gritty of what things we need to change for the upcoming season.’’
There’s really no reason the Hawkeyes can’t become a significantly better team at the defensive end of the court this season.
Defense is less about pure talent than it is effort, intelligence, instincts and communication.
The shortcomings of last season occasionally occurred because of mental lapses. And there were instances when opposing teams simply competed harder than the Hawkeyes, especially in the opening minutes of games.
Junior forward Tyler Cook, who opted to pull out of the NBA draft and return to Iowa for another season, said he and his teammates need to be tougher and more hard-nosed than they were in the 2017-18 season if they want to do a better job of stopping teams.
“We’re just competing more,’’ he said. “At the end of the day, you can do as many drills as you want to but you’ve got to go out there and compete. I think doing a lot of that this summer is going to help us.’’
All of the Iowa players feel they weren’t that far away from having a good year.
They showed that in their final game in the Big Ten tournament when they took Michigan into overtime before losing. The Wolverines ended up in the national championship game about a month later.
Pemsl feels that has put a sort of collective chip on the Hawkeyes’ shoulders.
“Nobody wants to go 14-19,’’ he said. “Nobody wants to miss the tournament. Nobody wants to be done and have spring break ...
“It’s frustrating when you know you can compete with the teams that are still out there and it’s something that we’re just looking forward to. The past is in the past. It’s just time to move forward and show everyone what we can do.’’