Oskaloosa’s Xavier Foster ended a lengthy recruiting battle Monday morning by announcing that he will continue his basketball career at Iowa State.
The 7-foot center had narrowed his choices to Iowa and Iowa State a few weeks ago and finally ended the suspense at a public gathering at Oskaloosa High School.
He and other high school players around the country will be able to make it official when the national letter of intent signing period begins Wednesday.
Foster, who is ranked as the 56th best prospect in the country by Rivals.com and No. 76 by 247Sports.com, averaged 14.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.2 blocked shots per game last season in helping Oskaloosa win the Class 3A state title. He shot 53.6 percent from the field and 51.2 percent from the foul line.
You have free articles remaining.
As a sophomore, he averaged 12.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game. As a freshman, he had 7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 blocks.
Foster is the fourth recruit in the 2020 class for the Cyclones, joining Jaden Walker of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Darlinstone Dubar of Scotland, Pennsylvania; and Dudley Blackwell of Huntington, West Virginia.
Iowa also has four verbal commitments, from Ahron Ulis of Chicago Heights, Illinois; Tony Perkins of Indianapolis; and twins Kris and Keegan Murray, who played at Cedar Rapids Prairie and currently are attending prep school in Daytona Beach, Florida.