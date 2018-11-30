IOWA ITEMS

-- Iowa athletic director Gary Barta met with reporters prior to Friday’s game and said he and Iowa coach Fran McCaffery had discussions with broadcaster Gary Dolphin this week regarding Dolphin’s two-game suspension.

“It was a real healthy conversation,’’ Barta said. “We’re all on board with the plan moving forward.’’

Dolphin made comments that were critical of junior guard Maishe Dailey and Iowa’s recruiting in an off-air conversation during Tuesday’s game against Pittsburgh. His comments were inadvertently broadcast to listeners.

Barta issued a midweek statement saying there had been “ongoing tensions’’ between Dolphin and the basketball program but he declined to specify what he meant by that.

--Iowa reached a season low with 19 free throw attempts (and 14 makes) Friday. The Hawkeyes were averaging a nation-leading 35 attempts per game coming in.

--Iowa’s next game is Monday night at No. 9 Michigan State. Game time is 5:30 p.m. with television coverage provided by FS1.