IOWA CITY — This time Cordell Pemsl really is out for the year.
Iowa’s junior forward underwent surgery Tuesday for the removal of hardware that was placed in his knee during a surgery in high school. The procedure will sideline him for the remainder of the season.
Pemsl, who played in just two games this season, is expected to be granted a medical hardship, which will leave him with two years of eligibility.
Pemsl played in the Hawkeyes’ first game of the season but on Nov. 27 the school announced that he would undergo this surgery and be out for the season. Nine days later, he returned to action for a game against Iowa State and contributed eight points and six rebounds in the Hawkeyes’ 98-84 victory.
He was back in street clothes for the next against, against Northern Iowa.
“I tried to give playing this season another shot in the Iowa State game, but after a week of rest and recovery, the chronic irritation caused by the hardware has remained resulting in my inability to play in Saturday’s game versus UNI,'' Pemsl said. "After further discussions with the medical staff, we determined that the best course of action is to correct the problem at this time.”